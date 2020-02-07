Mikie Sherrill’s price tag is apparently $1.87 million

By Matt Rooney

Mikie Sherrill endorsed Mike Bloomberg on Thursday, Save Jerseyans.

Surprised? Come’on. Follow the money. The billionaire New Yorker paid handsomely to buy Mikie. Her price tag: $1.87 million.

NYC’s ex-mayor spent the money on a 2018 ad blitz supporting Sherrill’s run for the 11th district congressional seat. New York television doesn’t come cheap. Bloomberg’s assist undoubtedly had an impact.

Now it’s time to pay the piper.

In this case, an angry little piper who has something else in common with Donald Trump beyond wealth and geography: an instinct for making shallow politicians like Sherrill jump on command.

