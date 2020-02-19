NJ-05: Piscopo set to headline Ghassali rally

Published on by Matt Rooney

PARAMUS, N.J. – SNL veteran and NYC radio host Joe Piscopo will be in Paramus on Friday for Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali.

Piscopo is making a special guest appearance at a Ghassali campaiGN-hosted Bergen County ”Pro-America Rally” open to the populous county’s Republican committee members; Bergen Republicans will convene and award the NJ-05 House race line on March 23rd at the BCRO in Hackensack. The Piscopo event is scheduled for this Friday, February 21st.

Ghassali’s field of primary opponents included financial industry alum Frank Pallotta and 2018 NJ-05 nominee John McCann. The winner will face off with two-term Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer in November.

Piscopo has been discussed as a possible statewide candidate for New Jersey Republicans; he briefly flirted with an independent run for governor in 2017 before ultimately endorsing Kim Guadagno.