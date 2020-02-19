NJ-05: Piscopo set to headline Ghassali rally

PARAMUS, N.J. – SNL veteran and NYC radio host Joe Piscopo will be in Paramus on Friday for Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali.

Piscopo is making a special guest appearance at a Ghassali campaiGN-hosted Bergen County ”Pro-America Rally” open to the populous county’s Republican committee members; Bergen Republicans will convene and award the NJ-05 House race line on March 23rd at the BCRO in Hackensack. The Piscopo event is scheduled for this Friday, February 21st.

–

Ghassali’s field of primary opponents included financial industry alum Frank Pallotta and 2018 NJ-05 nominee John McCann. The winner will face off with two-term Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer in November.

Piscopo has been discussed as a possible statewide candidate for New Jersey Republicans; he briefly flirted with an independent run for governor in 2017 before ultimately endorsing Kim Guadagno.

–