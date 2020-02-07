UPDATE: Four passengers from cruise ship docked in Bayonne under evaluation for possible coronavirus

BAYONNE, N.J. – Four cruise ships passengers who had recently traveled to China are now under evaluation for possible coronavirus infection. The individuals and 23 others were screened on Friday after docking in Bayonne, New Jersey.

At the moment, there is still no confirmation of any coronavirus cases in the Garden State

Governor Murphy tweeted the basic details late Friday morning:

The hospital is following proper infection control protocols while evaluating these individuals. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low. For more information on novel coronavirus visit:https://t.co/XoWMvzv6Rv pic.twitter.com/ED30tFMx0r — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2020

