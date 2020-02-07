N.J. SENATE: Mehta likely to have 5 county lines by end of the week

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – Rik Mehta went from being an obscure U.S. Senate hopeful a couple of months ago to the clear front runner for the nomination. In fact, by Sunday, it’s expected that he’ll have five (5) county lines.

Mehta had the Union, Somerset, and Hunterdon counties’ respective lines as of Friday; this afternoon (as first reported by New Jersey Globe), Mehta picked up the support of the Camden County GOP. He is also heavily favored to win the Monmouth County line on Saturday.

–

Mehta’s early success gives him an edge in 5 of the state’s 21 counties in the upcoming June primary.

It’s a matter of real estate. The “line” gives candidates right to bracket in the same column as the county party’s official endorsed candidates. This year, candidates receiving the line will be running with Donald Trump at the top of their column, a clear advantage over primary opponents.

–