OPINION: The Trade War is Undoing President Trump’s Economic Achievements | Cucciniello

By Alex Cucciniello

President Trump was in the Garden State this week holding a rally in support of Democrat-turned-Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew, who announced last month in an Oval Office press conference his departure from the Democratic Party. Frankly, considering the president’s long list of economic accomplishments for New Jersey, I’m surprised more of our state’s Democrats haven’t made the switch.

Since President Trump was elected, New Jersey has added 129,400 new jobs to its economy, including nearly 20,000 new manufacturing and construction jobs. In his first year, Mars Wrigley, better known as the makers of M&M’s, Snickers, and, of course, Mars chocolate, moved its U.S. headquarters to Newark and Hackettstown, creating 1,500 new jobs. And last July, Teva Pharmaceutical announced it’s moving its North American headquarters to North Jersey, creating more than 800 new jobs in the area. Three months later, Key Foods, a major supermarket chain, said its relocating its headquarters to Old Bridge.

The growth has been incredible for our state, lifting thousands of New Jerseyans off the sidelines and back into the workforce. However, for every step forward New Jersey takes, it takes one step backwards, due to the on-going trade war with China that is starting to shrink our economy and that has forced American companies to pay millions in tariffs, otherwise known as taxes.

The economic uncertainty that the trade war has caused has left many New Jersey businesses pessimistic about the health of America’s economy this year. In a survey by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, 40 percent think the economy will be worse than it was in 2019 and nearly 60 percent think we’re in for a recession. Their less-than-optimistic outlook means they won’t be hiring as much and expanding their businesses in 2020.

“The tariffs for us have been a nightmare,” said Gary DuBoff, the CEO of a staple manufacturing company in Saddle Brook. Seated before a legislative committee on tariffs, Duboff explained that, while he would love to purchase resources that are made in America, the wire needed to make staples aren’t made here anymore. He explained this to the Commerce Department when he applied six times for an exclusion from tariffs—but was denied every time. Meanwhile, large corporations, such as Apple and Schick, were given exemptions. That’s hurting small businesses like DuBoff’s, who explains “We’re doing everything we can to keep jobs in New Jersey and it’s become more difficult every day.”

This shows that the hardest hit from tariffs are not only businesses, but workers. The trade war threatens New Jersey’s $45.9 billion manufacturing industry, which employs over 258,000 workers. Their payroll growth has already slowed. And the next step could be mass layoffs, which we have seen happen in neighboring states, such as Pennsylvania, where over 8,000 workers lost their manufacturing jobs.