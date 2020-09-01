THE MURPHY EFFECT? 69% of all New Jersey pandemic era moves have been outbound.

TRENTON, N.J. – Staggering job losses, draconian coronavirus restrictions, and an unenviable COVID-19 death rate may be among the reasons that residents are fleeing New Jersey in record numbers. Either way, the results are disturbing.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported on its recent analysis of current United Van Lines moving data. The news organization discovered that a staggering 69% of New Jersey relocations between March 1st to August 19th of this year were outbound. That’s slightly higher than New York (67%) and worse than every other state in the country

Over-taxed New Jersey has long-suffered from an outmigration problem. This new data will heighten concerns among some leaders and policymakers that the state is passing the point of no return under Governor Phil Murphy.