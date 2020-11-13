Grewal warns N.J. restaurants: expect enforcement this weekend

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s small businesses were already facing a long, hard winter before a pair of new directives from the Murphy Administration (1) banning indoor dining after 10 p.m. and (2) permitting the closure of non-essential businesses after 8 p.m.

This weekend, New Jersey’s Attorney General is warning restaurants and bars that state and local police will be doing compliance checks.

“ABC investigators have been working hard to ensure #COVID19 compliance at bars and restaurants across NJ,” Grewal tweeted early Friday evening. “Beginning this weekend, they’ll be ramping up their efforts with State and local enforcement to enforce the new indoor dining guidance issued by @GovMurphy. Stay safe.”

New Jersey restaurants have begged the Governor to increase indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50% so that they can survive the winter months; thus far, the Governor has refused to even directly acknowledge their pleas.