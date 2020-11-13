Murphy signs order permitting N.J. counties, towns to close “non-essential” businesses after 8 p.m.

TRENTON, N.J. – Pursuant to a new executive order signed by Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday, New Jersey’s 565 municipalities and 21 counties can close many “non-essential” businesses after 8:00 p.m.

“I’ve been clear that our approach to the second wave is to act surgically within hotspot areas,” said Murphy in a press release announcing the new order. “Today’s action maintains overall consistency across the state while also empowering local elected officials with the discretion to address situations where restricting the operating hours of certain businesses in the evening will help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The new directive supplements Murphy’s recent declaration shuttering indoor dining after 10 p.m.

Executive Order No. 195 is viewable here.

