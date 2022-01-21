N.J. Democrat chair dumps on “Trump worshipping” South Jersey and the Jersey Shore

The chairman of New Jersey’s Democrat Party (LeRoy J. Jones, Jr.) is also the chairman of Essex County, Save Jerseyans, and he made it pretty clear that he couldn’t care less about South Jersey and the Jersey Shore during a Thursday NJ Spotlight interview.

Chris Russell (who served as general consultant for the Ciattarelli campaign) appeared opposite Jones and cited Democrat down-ballot losses in 2021 as evidence that the Democrats had moved too far left. The Chairman responded with a putdown for the entire Southern half of the state.

“That was a once in a lifetime phenomenon that ocurred during this past election,” said Jones. “That was a lot of the disruption that came out of Washington, and I think you know. That area of the state is a Trump worshipping area of the state, and all of that culminated into the wins that the Republican Party enjoyed.”

Interesting strategy! Shitting on two entire regions of the state your candidates want to represent. Very, very interesting.

Russell was quick to point out that some of the Democrats’ lost territory – notably LD2 (Atlantic County) and LD8 (Burlington and Atlantic), between which Republicans cumulatively picked up three seats in November – were both carried by Joe Biden in 2020.

Will the remaining Democrats in these areas like Vin Gopal (D-11) let Jones’s nonsense slide? Or will they call on Jones to step aside and make way for a guy who doesn’t look down his elitist nose at the other half of the state?

You can hear the exchange below beginning at the 20:32 mark: