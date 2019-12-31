ELECTION 2020: Christie predicts three GOP House pick-ups in N.J.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Governor Chris Christie is feeling bullish where the New Jersey GOP’s general election prospects are concerned.

On Sunday’s edition of ABC’s “This Week” round table, Christie declared that impeachment could flip three seats in the Garden State be the time 2020 is over:

“You know what’s happening in blue New Jersey, a very blue state. Jeff Van Drew switches from Democrat to Republican, from the majority party to the minority party in the middle of impeachment because of impeachment. Andy Kim, who won his seat two years ago, is now losing to Katie Gibbs, his Republican challenger. And Tom Malinowski is losing to Tom Kean, Jr., the son of the former governor.

You could wind up flipping three seats back in New Jersey two years later in this race, and I think impeachment is a large part of it, at least in New Jersey. Even in a blue state where Donald Trump’s approval ratings are in the high 30s […] Three seats in New Jersey, if Republicans win three seats in New Jersey it’s going to be a Republican House.”

