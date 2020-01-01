REPORT: DHS will review N.J. illegal alien driver’s license law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to take a critical look at New Jersey’s and New York’s brand new laws permitting illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses.

According to the Daily Caller, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf issued a memorandum on New Year’s Eve “instructing each operational component to conduct an assessment of the impact of these laws, so that the Department is prepared to deal with and counter these impacts as we protect the homeland.“

Governor Phil Murphy signed the Garden State legislation shortly before Christmas. A federal court dismissed a challenge to New York’s analogous law back in November. Both bills prohibit local motor vehicle offices from sharing data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Murphy and his attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, have declared a “Sanctuary State” and sought to obstruct federal law enforcement operating inside New Jersey.

It’s unclear what action if any the Trump Administration could take subsequent to Trenton’s and Albany’s decisions to issue illegal licenses.

