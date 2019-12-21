Murphy signs N.J. illegal alien driver’s license bill

TRENTON, N.J. – It’s official: Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Thursday which grants illegal aliens the opportunity to obtain basic driver’s licenses in New Jersey.

While the law is set to take effect in about a year (on January 1, 2021), the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) could begin issuing basic licenses in 2020.

“This law allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants on our roads to be trained, tested, licensed and insured,’’ said Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “Those who pass our driver testing and meet our strict identity requirements will be able to drive to work, school, doctor’s appointments, and other activities, without risking the break-up of their families.’’

Governor Murphy also claimed that “our roads will be safer, and our ranks of uninsured drivers will be lower, and that’s good for all of us” at the bill’s signing ceremony, but the data shows approximately 20% of car accidents nation-wide involve a driver who is not legally present in the United States despite illegals representing only about 3% of the total U.S. population.

The hugely controversial legislation creates two new classes of licenses: “REAL ID” licenses which can be used for air travel beginning in October 2020 and “basic” licenses which do not require proof of residency.

Basic licenses obtainable by illegals will actually be cheaper than the REAL ID licenses you and your family will need to fly.

Murphy’s legislation contains other surprises, too, including a provision barring higher insurance premiums based upon illegal status (which will result on higher premiums for everyone) and elevating illegals to a protected class under state law.

