N.J. legislature sends illegal alien driver’s license bill to Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. – Illegals will soon be able to drive in all 21 New Jersey counties.

On Monday night, the State Assembly voted 42-30-5 to pass the controversial legislation (S3229/A4743) permitting basic license access for illegal aliens. The Senate vote was far closer: 21-17-2.

“The Democrats and Murphy continue to make New Jersey a sanctuary state for those who break federal immigration law,” said Assemblyman Hal Wirths (R-24). “The Democrats are putting out the welcome mat to human traffickers, drug kingpins, and street gangs that we will allow illegals to get their legal ID here without any background checks or worry so they can move about the country freely while their criminal enterprises grow. This is an absolute disgrace.”

Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-23) tried to introduce an amendment to eliminate the likelihood of motor voter fraud stemming from the soon-to-be new law.

“The Motor Vehicle Administrator came before our committee and she testified that the motor vehicle staff are not permitted to deny somebody from registering to vote who is here illegally,” said Peterson. “Furthermore, the bill requires that the Motor Vehicle Commission not keep any of the documentation of the persons registering for these driver’s licenses, the standard driver’s license, and makes it a crime if a member of the Motor Vehicle Commission staff were to report somebody for violating our voting laws. In short, this bill attacks the integrity of our voting system and every individual’s right to vote by giving the opportunity for people here illegally to register to vote and to vote by mail.”



Unsurprisingly, the Democrat majority resoundingly defeated Peterson’s amendment: