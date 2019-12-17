Malinowski discovers vocal impeachment opposition at Branchburg town hall

BRANCHBURG, N.J. – One of New Jersey’s earliest pro-impeachment members of Congress may be standing on shifting sands these days.

Mere days before an anticipated vote on articles of impeachment, and on the exact same day that news of fellow Democrat frosh Jeff Van Drew’s defection to the GOP broke, freshman U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) found a divided crowd on impeachment during a Saturday town hall at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg Township.

Watch: One Term Tom @Malinowski get shouted down as a LIAR over the weekend due to his obsession with trying to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. #NJ07 pic.twitter.com/ltRtgMFFFF — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) December 16, 2019

