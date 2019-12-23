NJ-02: Newly-minted Republican Van Drew attends Ventnor City’s Menorah lighting

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. – Congressman Jeff Van Drew hasn’t fully engaged the GOP event circuit quite yet, but he is making the rounds in his home district this holiday week.

Van Drew – who formally defected to the Republican Party last week – was in Ventnor City (Atlantic County) on Sunday night to help kick-off the start to Hanukkah.

“Proud to Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at the annual Menorah lighting,” Van Drew posted on Facebook. The Atlantic City region is known for its strong Jewish community centered around Ventnor City, Margate, Linwood and Northfield.

Hanukkah lasts eight nights and days; known also as the ‘festival or lights,’ it commemorates a key legendary event transpiring during the Maccabean Revolt (2nd century BC).

