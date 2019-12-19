Rep. Smith on impeachment: “There is still no direct evidence whatsoever of any crime”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey’s only Republican congressman (unless and until Jeff Van Drew changes parties) didn’t mince words on Wednesday night after Democrats passed two transparently partisan articles of impeachment.

“The U.S. Constitution is clear and unambiguous—impeachment of any president is permitted only for treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Chris Smith, who represents New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District.

–

“Undoing the will of the people expressed in a free and fair election with the proposed articles of impeachment, totally fails to meet the legal standard prescribed by the U.S. Constitution. Despite hearings and a process that were egregiously flawed and unfair, there is still no direct evidence whatsoever of any crime,” added Smith. “Disagreement with or intense dislike for this or any other president of the United States is not now—nor should it ever be—grounds for impeachment.”

Smith and Van Drew were the only no votes in the state’s 12 member House delegation.

Here’s all the proof you need that impeachment is pure politics: Democrats, facing a Trump polling surge, are now reportedly talking about WITHHOLDING the impeachment articles for a few months to delay a Senate trial. If Trump was indeed a clear and present danger to the Republic, wouldn’t they want him gone… ASAP?

–