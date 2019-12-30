Texas church shooter was previously arrested in New Jersey

LINDEN, N.J. – The perpetrator of a Texas church shooting was previously arrested in New Jersey.

According to MyCentralNewJersey, Keith Thomas Kinnunen was arrested back in September 2016 after police discovered the man “in possession of a .12 gauge shotgun and rounds while in the area of the Phillips 66 refinery.” He was also reportedly “photographing the oil tank field at the Phillips 66 refinery.”

Kinnunen, whose prior run-ins with the law extended beyond the Linden incident, shot and killed two individuals this past Sunday at a White Settlement, Texas church. The motive behind the shooting remained unclear on Monday night.

An armed member of the church’s security team fatally shot Kinnunen before he could cause more carnage…

Today an armed citizen at church prevented a mass shooting from happening Dozens could have been killed Why isn’t the media putting this hero on the front page of every news site and honoring his actions? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9mYbeKr3nE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 29, 2019

