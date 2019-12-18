Christie wades into NJ-02, blasts Democrats’ Harrison over past debate grievances

TRENTON, N.J. – An elephant never forgets, Save Jerseyans, and Chris Christie is no exception to the rule.

The former governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast Brigid Harrison, a Montclair State University professor who entered the NJ-02 Democrat primary this week after news broke that incumbent Jeff Van Drew was switching to the GOP.

–

Christie focused his comments on his own personal beef with Harrison:

–

The “neutral” academic, Brigid Callahan Harrison, who for years was run to by the press to get “independent” commentary is now running as a liberal Democrat in the 2nd Congressional district in South Jersey! (1/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 17, 2019