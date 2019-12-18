Christie wades into NJ-02, blasts Democrats’ Harrison over past debate grievances

TRENTON, N.J. – An elephant never forgets, Save Jerseyans, and Chris Christie is no exception to the rule.
The former governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast Brigid Harrison, a Montclair State University professor who entered the NJ-02 Democrat primary this week after news broke that incumbent Jeff Van Drew was switching to the GOP.
–
Christie focused his comments on his own personal beef with Harrison:
–
The “neutral” academic, Brigid Callahan Harrison, who for years was run to by the press to get “independent” commentary is now running as a liberal Democrat in the 2nd Congressional district in South Jersey! (1/2)
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 17, 2019
She sat on panels for my gubernatorial debates as a “fair” and “unbiased” questioner? Shame on the media and University sponsors of those events for trying to fool the public. Any wonder why Republicans think the press is in the tank for Democrats! She is just another proof point
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 17, 2019