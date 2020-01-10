POLL: Spartacus polling at dismal 1% in New Hampshire

TRENTON, N.J. – Cory Booker is on course to crash in New Hampshire according to a brand new Monmouth University poll unveiled on Friday.

Pete Buttigieg (20%), Joe Biden (19%), Bernie Sanders (18%), and Elizabeth Warren (15%) are all jumbled up in the top four spots. The next closest is Amy Klobuchar at 6%. Booker? He’s at 1% in 10th place.

“The race remains fairly wide-open,” said Patrick Murray, the poll’s director. “To the extent that New Hampshire voters could take some cues from Iowa, it’s also worth keeping an eye on lower polling candidates like Klobuchar if any of the leading contenders stumble in the earlier Iowa contest.”

Unfortunately for Booker, he’s in 6th place in Iowa with just 3% in the RCP polling average. Klobuchar polls at 7% there.

Booker is expected to not make the stage at next week’s final pre-primary season debate in Des Moines, Iowa owing to his poor polling.

