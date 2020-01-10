Van Drew: “Add Phil Murphy to the list of reasons why I left the Democrat Party”

TRENTON, N.J. – Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Governor Phil Murphy exchanged fresh salvos on Thursday after the latter attacked the former over the upcoming January 28th Trump rally in Wildwood.

“President Trump and the Republicans in Washington haven’t delivered any progress for the middle class, and New Jerseyans know that Jeff Van Drew now stands firmly with that failed record,” said Murphy in a New Jersey Democrat State Committee e-mail blast.

–

Van Drew fired back with both barrels.

“You can add Phil Murphy to the list of reasons why I left the Democrat Party,” said Van Drew, a new Republican who made national headlines by bolting the Democrat Party shortly before Christmas over impeachment. “I didn’t vote for him in 2017 and certainly wasn’t going to in 2021. Murphy is totally out of touch with the hard working middle class families and retirees here in South Jersey who are benefiting from the Trump economy despite the Governor’s best efforts to make New Jersey even more unaffordable. The only thing Murphy should be focused on is working with Republicans and Democrats to find solutions to the problems he caused without raising even more of our taxes.”

The Trump rally will take place at the Wildwoods Convention Center. An overflow crowd of thousands is expected to flock to the legendary Jersey Shore resort town.

Van Drew’s Second Congressional District takes in much of South Jersey including Cape May County.

–