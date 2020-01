TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy will deliver his 2020 ‘State of the State’ address on Tuesday, January 14th at 3:00 p.m. EST in the Assembly chamber.

Among the Democrat’s anticipated topics? A renewed push for a more expansive New Jersey millionaire’s tax. You can return here at 3 o’clock to watch (one of two different ways) below…

