BRIDGEGATE FINALE: Christie attends Baroni and Kelly’s big day before SCOTUS

Published on by The Staff

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A long-awaited oral argument was heard on Tuesday morning in the Bridgegate appeals of Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni. The parties submitted legal briefs in fall 2019 and, today, the justices had an opportunity to question attorneys for the state and the appellants directly. 

At stake: whether the convictions of two of Bridgegate’s co-conspirators will be thrown out.

An interesting spectator was present for the action: