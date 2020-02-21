Murphy is spending about $8.5M for every inch of snow this season

By Matt Rooney

Here are two numbers for you to round out your week, Save Jerseyans:

As of this week, New Jersey has averaged a mere 4.7 inches of snow statewide for the season. NJDOT also told News 12 they’ve spent almost $40 million for the season on winter operations. Brining. Plowing. Etc.

We caught Murphy lying about the cost of his over-brining habit last season.

These new 2019-2020 numbers mean the Murphy Administration has spent about $8.5 million on wintry highway maintenance for every inch of snow since November, another budget-busting year in the making and another reminder that New Jersey’s notoriously-high road-related spending need a serious looking into.

Preferably before next winter.

