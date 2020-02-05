Petulant Pascrell tweets that he walked out of “liar” Trump’s SOTU

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s no surprise that (most) congressional Democrats weren’t enamored with the substance of President Trump’s State of the Union address. They grimaced, sat on their hands, and generally made world class asses out of themselves. Nancy Pelosi looked like she was sucking on a lemon for most of the evening.

One Democrat from New Jersey decided to express his displeasure by going full-on drama queen.

–

Here’s what Bill Pascrell (D, NJ-09) tweeted towards the end of the address:

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 5, 2020

The petulant Mr. Pascrell was an outlier; most Democrats remained in the chamber (albeit unhappily) for the full duration of the President’s remarks.

_