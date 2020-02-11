READ: Trump sues Murphy, Grewal over sanctuary statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In its most decisive counter-strike to date, the Trump Administration filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the Murphy Administration’s New Jersey ‘sanctuary state’ policies in federal court.

Last week, ICE nabbed 115 illegals in the Garden State in a massive raid; the targeted individuals have been convicted of – or remain wanted for – crimes committed in the United States.

“It’s no surprise that the President, facing re-election, has suddenly decided to challenge the Immigrant Trust Directive, a policy we announced in 2018,” Murphy AG Gurbir Grewal complained on Twitter after news of the complaint’s filing broke. “What’s disappointing is that my former colleagues at the Justice Dept have agreed to go along with this election year stunt.”

Grewal will soon have his hands full. In announcing the lawsuit, U.S. Attorney General Barr also promised strict new consequences for sanctuary jurisdictions.

Click here to read the full complaint.

