Steinhardt’s Warren GOP endorses Mehta, Kean

BELVIDERE, N.J. – Pharmacist and attorney Rik Mehta now has the support of 1/3 of NJGOP county organizations; on Saturday, as the ex-FDA official was locking up lines in Monmouth and Burlington counties, Warren County Chairman Doug Steinhardt (who is also NJGOP chairman) sent a letter to the Warren County clerk awarding his organization’s line to Mehta.

Warren’s line is Mehta’s 7th. He also has the “Trump” column this June in Camden, Burlington, Monmouth, Union, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties.

–

Steinhardt’s org also formally backed presumptive NJ-07 House nominee Tom Kean Jr., the state party’s Senate minority leader hoping to defeat incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski this November: