Former Democrat legislator ejected from Rutgers event after confronting Rashida Tlaib

Published on by The Staff

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A former Democratic New York State Assemblyman says he was ejected from a “Muslims for Peace” event at  Rutgers University this past weekend.

Rutgers has a long history of hosting radical Leftists while excluding conservatives.

Dov Hikind tweeted about the encounter after his removal from the venue; according to the former lawmaker, he intended confront notorious anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over her most recent incendiary comments, this time concerning the death of a Palestinian child.

