Former Democrat legislator ejected from Rutgers event after confronting Rashida Tlaib

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A former Democratic New York State Assemblyman says he was ejected from a “Muslims for Peace” event at Rutgers University this past weekend.

Rutgers has a long history of hosting radical Leftists while excluding conservatives.

Dov Hikind tweeted about the encounter after his removal from the venue; according to the former lawmaker, he intended confront notorious anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over her most recent incendiary comments, this time concerning the death of a Palestinian child.

The video is embedded below:

Police just ejected me from an event of @Muslims4Peace at @RutgersU which was a fine event until @RashidaTlaib showed up. I challenged her about her antisemitism and spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel! She had no answer for me. They will never silence us! Cc @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/vyMGCGGxlX — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 9, 2020

This was the event: https://t.co/VCjhGyv0Wn — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 10, 2020