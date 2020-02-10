Former Democrat legislator ejected from Rutgers event after confronting Rashida Tlaib

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A former Democratic New York State Assemblyman says he was ejected from a “Muslims for Peace” event at Rutgers University this past weekend.
Rutgers has a long history of hosting radical Leftists while excluding conservatives.
Dov Hikind tweeted about the encounter after his removal from the venue; according to the former lawmaker, he intended confront notorious anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over her most recent incendiary comments, this time concerning the death of a Palestinian child.
Police just ejected me from an event of @Muslims4Peace at @RutgersU which was a fine event until @RashidaTlaib showed up. I challenged her about her antisemitism and spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel! She had no answer for me.
They will never silence us!
— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 9, 2020
After challenging @RashidaTlaib over her shameless antisemitism, and her recent spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel, I got ejected.
Rashida had no response for me, but @AmericansAA showed that we will never be silenced or intimidated! pic.twitter.com/ZRzZuHGPNh
— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 9, 2020