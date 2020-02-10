FLEMINGTON, N.J. – The first New Jersey Democrat nominating battle of 2020 goes to America’s most famous fraudulent Native American, Save Jerseyans.

On Sunday, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) won the Hunterdon Country Democrat organization’s “line” on the third ballot by a mere four votes. The final margin was 74-70 over former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Warren’s win means she gets optimal ballot position – along with Cory Booker and the county’s endorsed candidates – in Hunterdon in the June primary.

Warren is still competitive nationally; she’s currently polling third in New Hampshire ahead of this week’s first-in-the-nation primary. The Garden State is getting more attention that usual for its delegates this cycle given the unsettled nature of the Democrat nominating contest.

