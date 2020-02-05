ICE nabs 115 illegals in massive N.J. operation including an accused murderer

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New Jersey have once again done their best to keep the Garden State safe.

Between January 27th and February 1st, ICE reports having detained no less than 115 illegal aliens from several foreign countries.

ICE provided a list of some of the more egregious detainees who were loose in the state:

“In Newark, a 53-year-old Brazilian national, who has a warrant in Brazil for the offense of homicide;

In Fairfield, a 58-year-old Peruvian national, who has a warrant in Peru for the offense of extortion;

In North Bergen, a 44-year-old Salvadoran national, who has a conviction for the offense of endangering the welfare of a child;

In Elizabeth, a 28-year-old Salvadoran national, who has a pending case in El Salvador for the offense of homicide;

In Glassboro, a 60-year-old previously deported Mexican national, who has a conviction for the offense of homicide;

In Guttenberg, a 40-year-old Mexican national, who has convictions for the offense of child abuse, DUI and domestic violence;

In North Brunswick, a 42-year-old Jamaican national, who has convictions for the offense of drug smuggling and exporting cocaine;

In Plainfield, a 31-year-old previously deported Guatemalan national, who has convictions for the offense of domestic violence and DUI;

In Paterson, a 45-year-old Salvadoran national who has convictions for the offense of endangering the welfare of a child and DUI;

In Passaic, a 50-year-old Bolivian national, who multiple convictions for the offense of endangering the welfare of a child, hindering apprehension and DUI;

In Pompton Plains, a 55-year-old United Kingdom national, who has convictions for the offense of arson, domestic violence and distribution of narcotics;

In West Milford, a 46-year-old previously deported Mexican national, who has a conviction for criminal sexual contact involving a minor;

In Paterson a 22-year-old Dominican national, who is a member of the Trinitarios gang with convictions for the offense of possession of a weapon and theft; and

In Paterson, a 20-year-old Salvadoran national, who is a member of the MS-13 gang.”

In fact, a full 84% of those detained by ICE agents have either (1) prior criminal convictions or (2) outstanding criminal charges.

ICE officials didn’t mince words in citing Governor Murphy’s notorious sanctuary state policy as the real culprit.

“The remarkable results of our officers and law enforcement partners highlight ICE’s ongoing commitment to public safety in the face of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive, which severely limits local and state law enforcement cooperation with ICE-ERO,” said Ruben Perez, the acting field office director of ERO Newark. “This targeted enforcement action focuses on the arrest of individuals convicted of serious crimes and are a threat to public safety. Because of the targeted efforts of these professional officers, there are 115 fewer criminals in our communities.”

In addition to boosting two New Jersey counties’ legal challenges to the Murphy Administration, Trump’s DHS is also reviewing New Jersey’s soon-to-take-effect illegal alien driver’s license law.

