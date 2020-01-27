Trump Administration praised for joining the battle against Murphy’s Sanctuary State

TRENTON, N.J. – Counties pushing back against the Murphy Administration’s ‘Sanctuary State’ policies are now getting a much-needed hand directly from the Trump Administration.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice formally lent its support to lawsuits previously filed by Cape May County and Ocean County elected officials; the DOJ’s own filing argues that directive authored by Murphy AG Gurbir Grewal violates the Immigration and Nationality Act, the culmination of months of open tension between Trump’s immigration enforcement policies and Murphy’s sanctuary statehood experiment.

Republicans in the Garden State were overwhelmingly supportive.

“I applaud U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Craig Carpenito, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, for supporting local law enforcement with this action and challenging the unconstitutional sanctuary state policies of Governor Murphy and his state Attorney General.,” said Sussex Sheriff Mike Strada. “Their sanctuary polices endanger our communities and render local law enforcement unable to conduct their sworn duty to protect the citizens of New Jersey without fear of official retaliation under the Murphy administration’s politically motivated ‘Immigrant Trust Directive of 2018.'”

It’s a multi-front counter-offensive.

At the end of 2019, DHS announced that it’s scrutinizing New Jersey’s plan to begin giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens beginning in 2021.

