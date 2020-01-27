Booker campaign: Trump “will be spreading his platform of hatred and bigotry” in Wildwood

NEWARK, N.J. – The Booker campaign is trying to raise money off of Donald Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

“Well, that rally is happening tomorrow,” Booker’s campaign said in a Monday email blast soliciting donations. “Trump will be spreading his platform of hatred and bigotry to help re-elect Jeff Van Drew, the Congressman who shamefully switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during the impeachment process.”

–

President Trump is expected to take the stage around 7:00 p.m. EST.

Thousands of supporters are already streaming into the legendary seaside resort to claim a small number of spots inside the hall where Trump will deliver his remarks.

Booker is working on rebuilding his reelection war chest after aborting his failed presidential bid earlier this month.

–