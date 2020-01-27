The queue is already (rapidly) growing for Trump’s Wildwood rally

By Matt Rooney
By Matt Rooney
It’s waaay too cold to be July 4th weekend, but the steady stream of tourists pouring into Wildwood, New Jersey, over the past 24-48 hours may rival a holiday summer weekend.

By Sunday night? There were already a few dozen Trump supporters camping out for a Tuesday EVENING rally, Save Jerseyans. That number expanded to hundreds by mid-day Monday. The Wildwood Convention Center only holds 7,000 guests but 100,000 tickets were requested for President Trump’s rally and thousands are expected to watch a big screen that’s set up outside of the arena.

Here’s a round-up of the sights and sounds (so far) on Twitter: