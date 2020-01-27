The queue is already (rapidly) growing for Trump’s Wildwood rally

By Matt Rooney

It’s waaay too cold to be July 4th weekend, but the steady stream of tourists pouring into Wildwood, New Jersey, over the past 24-48 hours may rival a holiday summer weekend.

By Sunday night? There were already a few dozen Trump supporters camping out for a Tuesday EVENING rally, Save Jerseyans. That number expanded to hundreds by mid-day Monday. The Wildwood Convention Center only holds 7,000 guests but 100,000 tickets were requested for President Trump’s rally and thousands are expected to watch a big screen that’s set up outside of the arena.

Here’s a round-up of the sights and sounds (so far) on Twitter:

More than 30 hours before President Trump's rally in Wildwood, supporters are already lined up on the sidewalk near the convention center. @News12NJ #njmornings @CarissaLawson @KristinaBehr pic.twitter.com/K5zzuapg17 — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) January 27, 2020

Wildwood NJ is on fire!!!!! Hundreds in line 28 hours before the rally starts!!! pic.twitter.com/Vsu9EgFD4V — Christine Chewning McCreesh (@ChristineChewn8) January 27, 2020

Supporters of President Trump lined up as early as yesterday afternoon for tomorrow nights rally in Wildwood NJ @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wuWjxCEeUr — Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) January 27, 2020

People have been in line since about 2 p.m. Sunday.https://t.co/CNHtRDwgqZ — News12NJ (@News12NJ) January 27, 2020

Incredible There were people already lined up in Wildwood last night for the Trump rally tomorrow They are sleeping out for two nights to make sure they get in pic.twitter.com/U0mnv2AOI1 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

Just a day away from the Wildwood, NJ Trump Rally! pic.twitter.com/RC1D0B5EoU — KathyK (@0621kathy) January 27, 2020

Supporters lining up, some in tents, ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey https://t.co/f3Dly0GB8F via @6abc #TrumpRallyWildwood — Marcy aka Mel 🎚🇺🇸 (@ync1994) January 27, 2020

Food trucks rolling in for the #Trump rally in #Wildwood. I ❤️ cupcakes pic.twitter.com/GE4Q6StIxf — Briar (@BrokenBriar) January 27, 2020