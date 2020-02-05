We must choose the right policies including expanding school choice | Becchi

By Rosemary Becchi

The nation’s remarkable economic growth, the boom in employment — particularly for women and minorities — and the anticipation of a continued explosion in opportunities for working class Americans under this President is a testament to what can be accomplished with the right policies in Washington.

A rising economic tide truly can lift all boats. Unfortunately, New Jersey’s economic growth has been moored by our deeply partisan Governor and his pandering Democrat Congressional delegation to failed policies of more taxes, more government spending, more regulation and more sanctuary state rules to harbor illegal immigrants.

Let us put partisanship behind us and agree to focus instead on making certain our national economic progress brings aboard working parents, unskilled laborers and struggling families.

We are entering a new era of trade with China, this time on an even playing field, and we are on the threshold of realizing the promising potential of the newly ratified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. I agree that continuing our economic ascension will improve opportunities for hard-working people and the communities that were marginalized in the past.

This is the time to tackle the rising cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, and the practice of surprise medical billing — and we can do it by demanding accountability, transparency and by expanding markets for research, development and insurance coverage. We will not protect the ability of families to choose their medical plans and doctors by giving Medicare to all. We won’t accomplish it by nationalizing our healthcare system or by restricting the health insurance market. We will accomplish this with free, transparent, and open markets

We also have an opportunity here to improve the quality of education by expanding school choice, which has been under attack by special interests in New Jersey. I stand by the President’s declaration tonight that no American child should be forced to attend a failing schools and that we must relieve American families and their children of the crushing burden of unaffordable college loans and higher education costs.

Now is the time to take advantage of the unprecedented advances we have gained, to hold this high ground and finish what remains to be done for the people of this great nation.

If we work together, we will never, ever go back.

ROSEMARY BECCHI is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. She serves as the President of Jersey First, an advocacy group fighting for lower taxes in New Jersey. Becchi is also a leading tax lawyer and a partner with McGuireWoods LLP; she formerly worked as a counsel to the majority staff of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

