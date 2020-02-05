Phil Murphy’s toxic management style just gave Democrats another 2020 headache | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

Cory Booker may be the last New Jersey Democrat to “go national” for awhile.

On Tuesday (in case you missed it), The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the president of the Democrats’ 2020 convention host committee and the committee’s chief of staff had been fired; one day earlier, the same paper cited an investigation into “concerns about the work environment” on the committee including allegations of “a toxic culture rife with power struggles, backbiting and mismanagement” as well as bullying and intimidation of female staffers.

What’s this have to do with New Jersey?

The chief of staff (Adam Alonso) is yet another ex-Murphy Administration official, one whose firm (according to Politico) was “paid more than $100,000 by the New Jersey Democratic State Committee in 2019.” Nice work if you can get it! But the N.J. Democrats have reportedly now ended their relationship with him over the host committee scandal.

Fired or not, the damage is clearly done. The New Jersey Republican State Committee pounced, announcing Tuesday that they’ve submitted OPRA requests seeking access to all electronic communications and communications pertaining to Alonso.