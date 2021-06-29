Chilling New Ciattarelli Ad Highlights Murphy’s Deadly Nursing Home Directive

The Ciattarelli campaign took direct aim at Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 record this week with a scorching 30-second ad highlighting the administration’s infamous nursing home directive.

Ciattarelli’s ad – titled “The Call Murphy Didn’t Want You To Hear” – features a nursing home administrator vehemently protesting the Murphy Administration’s directive forcing LTC facilities to accept COVID-19 positive admissions last spring. An independent review of a virtually identical order issued by New York’s Andrew Cuomo concluded that the policy resulted in avoidable nursing home deaths.

The official New Jersey nursing home death toll exceeds 8,000 but it’s believed the real number could be well over 10,000.

Here in the Garden State, where two of the state’s three veterans homes were particularly hard hit, calls from the VFW for the appointment of a special prosecutor have fallen on deaf ears.

Watch: