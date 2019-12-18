Skip to content
Loading
wait a moment
Search for:
New Jersey's #1 Source of Conservative News, Commentary, Humor & Analysis
Primary Menu
Home
Alerts
About
SaveJersey.com’s History
Meet Matt Rooney
Matt Rooney Posts
Interviews
Matt Rooney Events
Save Jersey in the Media
Election ’19
Election ’20
Booker ’20
Trending
Donald Trump
Phil Murphy
Cory Booker
Immigration
Second Amendment Rights
Property Taxes
Pension Crisis Explained
Gas Tax
Advertise
Terms of Use
Contact
Home
2019
December
LIVE: Democrat House votes on partisan impeachment articles
LIVE: Democrat House votes on partisan impeachment articles
Published on
December 18, 2019
December 18, 2019
by
The Staff
Post navigation
Previous
Previous post:
On impeachment, House Democrats are “putting their political party before their country” | MacArthur
Next
Next post:
NJ-03: GOP’s Gibbs savages “socialist” Kim over impeachment vote
Sign-up now to help Save New Jersey.