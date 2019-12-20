Impreveduto will not seek reelection

By Art Gallagher

Patrick Impreveduto, the Deputy Director of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, will not seek reelection in 2020. He told MMM that he intends to cap his twenty year career in public service when his term expires at the end of next year.

Impreveduto, 66, said he intends to spend more time with his family.

The deputy director serves as the liaison to the the Office of Emergency Management, the Fire Marshall and Fire Academy, the Superintendent of Schools, Workforce Development, the Construction Board of Appeals and the Belford Ferry.

