Anti-vaxxers score victory as religious exemption repeal bill again falls short

TRENTON, N.J. – For the second and final time this legislative session, a bill to repeal the religious exemption to the school vaccine mandate fell short of the votes needed for passage.

S-2173 seemed primeD for passage late last week, but anti-vaccine forces mobilized over the weekend to peel off votes and cow legislators into denying the majority the support it needed.

Senate President Steve Sweeney vowed to renew the fight when the new legislature begins on Tuesday: