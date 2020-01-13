Wolfe retires from the N.J. Assembly

TRENTON, N.J. – Dave Wolfe took a bow today during the last voting session of the 2019-2020 legislative session. First elected to the chamber in 1991, the Ocean County Republican declined to seek reelection last November.

Wolfe – a professor at Ocean County College – served on Brick Township Council from 1976-1991 and as the local body’s Council President from 1987-1988 and again from 1980-1981. Assemblyman-elect John Catalano (also of Brick) will succeed Wolfe when the new legislature begins on January 14th.

–

Legislative colleagues paid their tributes at the State House and also on social media:

On our last day of the session, I want to take a moment to thank Assemblyman Dave Wolfe for all he has done for the residents of New Jersey over his 28-year-long career It has been a pleasure working with you over the years & during my first term in the Assembly Best of Luck! pic.twitter.com/DEqCNx218A — Serena DiMaso (@Sdimaso) January 13, 2020

–