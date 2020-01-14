Bucco slams Murphy’s #NJSOTS speech: He has no plan!

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s 2020 State of the State address delivered little in the way of specific on property tax relief on Tuesday afternoon other than to promise a renewed push for a millionaire’s tax increase.

Republicans were quick to call out the Governor for lacking a coherent plan.

“The Legislature spent the past few weeks pushing through a wish list of Governor Murphy’s progressive priorities, including nearly 200 bills yesterday, and today we heard him call for more of the same,” said state Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25). “Unfortunately, what we didn’t hear from the Governor was any plan to improve affordability for the people of New Jersey. In fact, his call for higher taxes will only add to a combined tax burden that is already among the highest in the nation.”

Murphy has repeatedly pushed for an increase on the millionaire’s income tax throughout his first two years in office.

Murphy’s address lacked any other proposals including pension and benefits reform which could also help put downward pressure on property taxes.

“Governor Murphy continues to overreach with plans to spend money we don’t have,” added Bucco. “He’s repeating the failed policies of Governors Corzine and McGreevey. The income tax increase that he’s talking about has been tried before. All it did was drive families from New Jersey. Contrary to Governor Murphy’s contention, tax increases do not improve affordability for all of our residents.”

