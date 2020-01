WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dogged by poor polling and a general lack of excitement for his candidacy, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D, N.J.) suspended his presidential campaign on Monday morning. He had begun laying the groundwork for his departure in recent days, blaming racism and the oxygen-sucking specter of an impeachment trial. Booker’s announcement comes on the eve of the Des Moines, Iowa Democrat primary debate for which he failed to qualify.

