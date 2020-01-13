Trump mocks ex-candidate Booker: “I was sooo concerned”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump wasted no time in mocking Cory Booker after the junior U.S. Senator from New Jersey announced an end to his presidential campaign on Monday morning.

“Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight,” Trump sarcastically quipped on social media. “I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”

–