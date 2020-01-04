Former Galloway Mayor vows to be a watchdog after fellow GOP’er hands control to the Democrats

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. – Republican Councilman Robert Maldonado caused an uproar on Thursday by voting against the elected GOP council majority to help elect a Democrat mayor in Galloway.

The now-former mayor – Anthony Coppola, whose hectic fall included reelection and thwarting an alleged burglary – took to Facebook after the meeting to express his disappointment with Maldonado’s betrayal of the voters.

“It has been an honor to serve Galloway Township as Mayor, I am incredibly grateful. I’m proud of what we have done, taking Galloway from the brink of bankruptcy to being in the strongest financial position of any municipality in the State of New Jersey,” said Coppola. “We have had 5 consecutive years of tax decreases, and a successful and vibrant economic development campaign.”

“As a result of our success, the people of Galloway spoke at the polls in November, crossing party lines and delivering us a victory by the largest margin in decades. Unfortunately, at last night’s meeting, one of the team members decided to go against what the public voted, and joined the minority removing me as Mayor. They also dismantled the team that we assembled that was so instrumental in our success,” he added. “Thank you for the outreach of calls, texts and posts. To say this was a shock to all of us is an understatement. The good news is, they can’t get rid of me that easily. I’m still a member of Council for the next 4 years and am more committed than ever to be your watch dog and your voice. God Bless America and Galloway Township!”

Councilman Maldonado’s deception puts Democrats in charge of the Atlantic County community for the first time since 2005.

Galloway’s next municipal election is 2021 when Maldonado will face the voters.

