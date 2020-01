TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Primary Day is still months away, but a new poll suggests a tight race for the first position.

According to Emerson Polling, Joe Biden is currently ahead of the pack in the Garden State with 28% to Bernie Sanders’s 25%. Elizabeth Warren (15%), Michael Bloomberg (9%), Pete Buttigieg (6%) and Andrew Yang (6%) are all further back.

–

Click here to see the poll.

–