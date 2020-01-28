Thousands are in line for Tuesday night’s Wildwood Trump rally

WILDWOOD, N.J. – A chilly morning dawned on Tuesday in Wildwood, New Jersey (low 40s with a 15MPH breeze), but thousands of die hard MAGA fanatics were already winding their way through a daunting security line for a chance to see President Donald Trump later this evening.

Doors won’t open until 3:00 p.m. They don’t care! Vendors are selling Trump merchandise, sausage and peppers are on the grill, and pro-POTUS fellowship abounds. They braved Governor Phil Murphy’s ill-timed roadwork and are ready to party with their president.

Here’s the scene from earlier this AM; about 2,000 people were already in line by rush hour and hundreds more are arriving by the hour:

