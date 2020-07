TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey is now asking travelers from 34 states to two other jurisdictions to quarantine for 14 days upon arrive in New Jersey, an increase from the 31 states. Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement on Tuesday.

New to the list are the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, and Puerto Rico. Minnesota was recently removed but has been re-added.

The quarantine is voluntary and no penalties attach for failure to comply.