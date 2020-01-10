Smith opposes Dems’ War Powers Resolution

By Art Gallagher
–
Nancy Pelosi’s House of Representatives passed a non-binding War Powers Resolution on Thursday, 224-194, mostly along partisan lines. The resolution purports to limit President Trump’s authority to engage in hostile action against Iran. Eight Democrats, including NJ Rep Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), voted against the resolution. Three Republicans and an Independent former Republican voted The Squad.
Congressman Chris Smith voted against the resolution and made the following statement on the House floor…
–
–