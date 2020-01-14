Former Christie aide Mowers launches N.H. congressional bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A former New Jersey Republican operative and rising star is running for Congress in New Hampshire.

“Friends, after a lot of encouragement and deliberation, I’ve announced today that I’m running for Congress against New Hampshire freshman Democrat Chris Pappas,” said Matt Mowers via social media on Tuesday morning. “He told voters he would be independent but then he was the first Trump District Democrat to support impeachment and he’s voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. We have a long campaign ahead, but I’d ask that you visit our website, share it with friends and consider making a donation if you are able. I’ll post more information soon – thank you!”

Mowers first rose to prominence in New Jersey politics as executive director for the Bergen County GOP. He also worked in the Christie Administration.

He has resided in the Granite State since 2013 and served a stint as the state Republican Party’s executive director and, later, as Chris Christie’s in-state campaign director for the 2016 primary. Mowers later worked for the Trump campaign and the Trump State Department under Rex Tillerson after the 2016 victory.

Mowers’s district is Trump district. It voted narrowly for the Republican incumbent (by 2-points) in 2016 despite having a Democrat as its elected U.S. representative.

